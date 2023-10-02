Freda Steward, age 64 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023. Freda was born February 2, 1959 in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Louderback.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Steward and son Michael Steward, both of Lynx, Ohio; brothers Jim and Earl Louderback; grandchildren Anakin Davis Steward, Adalynn Davis Steward and Kayden Levi Steward.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and go until the time of the service.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union i serving the family..