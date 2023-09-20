Seas, Darnell win high schol races

Peebles eighth grader Calen Vogler placed third overall in the middle school boys race at the September 13 Dog Pack Challenge. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

On his home course, Manchester senior Connor Darnell was the high school boys individual champion at the Dog Pack Challenge, finishing in a time of 17:52.90. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Manchester High School was the site on September 13 of the Dog Pack Challenge, a cross-country meet that featured runners from 11 different schools in competition. Besides the host Greyhounds, runners were present from Georgetown, Wheelersburg, Lynchburg-Clay, Eastern Brown, Fairfield, Fayetteville, Ripley, Portsmouth West, St. Patrick and Peebles.

In the high school girls and boys races, the winners both came from Adams County schools as Peebles senior Samantha seas took the HS girls with a time of 20:45.10, while Manchester senior Connor Darnell took the HS boys race in his time of 17:52.90.

After the always entertaining elementary races kicked off the day, 23 girls toed the start line for the middle school girls race. The top finisher from the county was Manchester eighth grader Leotie Carman, who placed fourth with a time of 14:36.10. MJH seventh grader Mariah Gadd finished ninth at 16.48.90. Manchester seventh grade Lyrric Hanson also cracked the top 15, placing 14th with a time of 18:30.20. Peebles eighth grader Lucy Krieger took the 15th spot with a time of 18:55.30.

There were a total of 58 runners in the next race, middle school boys and Adams County was paced by Peebles eighth grader Calen Vogler, who placed third overall in a time of 12:48. Vogler’s teammate Lucas Krieger hit the top 15 with a 10th place finish in a time of 13:48.10. The 14th spot was snared by Manchester eighth grader Colton Arnett who clocked in at 14:05.30.

Of the 27 girls up next in the high school girls race, Peebles’ Samantha Seas came down the chute first, winning the race in her time of 20:45.10, nearly three minutes ahead of the second place finisher, Manchester’s Emma Hurst who came in at 23:43.50. Lady Hounds’ junior Madison Lejzerowicz finished sixth at 24:32.40 with teammate grace Barr 10th with a time of 26:30.50. Manchester’s Maddie Napier was 12th with a time of 27:26.90.

The final race of the evening saw 52 high school boys take off at the starting gun and the first one to come down the finish chute was Manchester senior Conner Darnell, defending his home course with a winning time of 17:52.90. The Greyhounds also claimed the three and four spots in the race with Ryan Butcher-Raines third at 18:40.90 and Elijah Crabtree fourth at 19:12.10. Even with three of the top four runners, the Hounds were barely edged out in the team standings by a single point to Wheelerburg.

2023 Dog Pack Challenge Team Standings:

Middle School Girls- Georgetown 23, Wheelersburg 33

Middle School Boys- Georgetown 32, Eastern Brown 35, Wheelersburg 59, Manchester 111, Lynchburg 135, Fairfield 138

High School Girls- Wheelersburg 26, Manchester 29

High School Boys- Wheelersburg 39, Manchester 40, Fairfield 46, Ripley 110