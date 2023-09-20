By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Round Three of the 2023 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon at the Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester. Round One was hosted by the Hillsboro Elks and Round Two played out at Buckeye Hills.

Round Three saw no changes at the top of the leader boards, with individual or team, although Coach Carl Schneider and his West Union Dragons were the winner of the third round, shooting a team total of 159, but only gaining two strokes on the leader since the first round, the North Adams Green Devils, who still lead overall by a comfortable 14 strokes as they headed into the final round.

On the individual side, North Adams junior Bresstin Schweickart remains on top, holding a four-stroke lead over West Union senior Matthew Griffis whose third round score of 38 jumped him into second place. The medalist for Tuesday’s third round was North Adams’ Connor Young, who shot a 36, leaving him in a four-way tie for third place with Lynchburg’s Saxen Wilkin, Manchester’s Parker Hayslip and Ripley’s Clay Phillips.

What should be an exciting and competitive final nine holes of the SHAC Tournament will be held at Snow Hill on Thursday, September 21 at the Snow Hill Golf Course and the local linksters will move into postseason play next week.