By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Friday, September 15 turned out to to be the most memorable night thus far in the career of Peebles senior soccer standout Waylen Lloyd. Lloyd and the Indians played host to the Eastern Brown Warriors in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play and Lloyd became the second boys soccer player in a week to score the “glut” the term for scoring five goals in a single game, joining West Union senior Arbutus Wuest in achieving the impressive feat.

Turns out the Indians needed every one of Lloyd’s goals as they battled the visiting Warriors, pulling out an exciting 6-5 win to improve to 3-4 on the season, 3-3 in conference play. For good measure, Lloyd assisted on the other Peebles score, this one from the foot of freshman Connor Gross, who also assisted on two of Lloyd’s goals. Carson Reed and Colyn Sims also added assists s Lloyd found the back of the net frequently in the win. Eastern got a pair of goals from Noah Shuemake and single goals from Aydin Baldwin, Maxwell Casteele and Jayse Riggs. Though Warriors’ keeper Carson McCord allowed the six goals, he also picked up 15 saves in the loss that dropped Eastern to 1-6 in conference action.

Coach Stone Crothers and his Peebles squad were back in action on Monday, September 18 as they hosted Ironton St. Joseph in non-conference play and their final conference game of the season will come on September 20 when they host the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.