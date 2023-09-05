By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The North Adams soccer programs, girls and boys, are known as two of the strongest in southeast Ohio and the start of the 2023 season has done nothing to change that feeling.

Through September 5, the girls and boys soccer squads at NAHS are a combined 8-0 on the pitch. The girls, coached by Morgan Hendrickson and David Shipley, are 5-0, with wins over Fairland, Eastern Brown, Fayetteville, Southeastern and Athens by a combined score of 30-3. Senior goalkeeper Harlee Brand has three clean sheets in wins and the offense is averaging six goals a game.

The North Adams boys squad, coached by Kirk Bunn and Duncan Hesler, stands at 3-0, outscoring their opposition 17-3, with the goal scoring spread around, led by four goals thus far from senior Hunter Brown.

The Lady Devils will be back in action on Thursday, November 7 when they travel to Northwest in a non-conference match up, while that same night the boys squad will also be on the road on non-conference play, traveling to Unioto.

(Photos by Tim Daulton)