Press Release

Gina Collinsworth (R-West Portsmouth), a community leader and economic development advocate in Scioto County will be a Republican candidate for State Representative in Ohio’s 90th House District. Collinsworth made this announcement at the Scioto County Fair in a live broadcast with Sam McKibbin of WNXT Radio, 99.3 FM.

“I’m running for State Representative because Southern Ohio needs a voice for the people, not a politician hand-picked by liberal special interests,” Collinsworth said. “I’m a Conservative Republican, an America First patriot, and a faithful Christian. My only loyalties are to God, Family, and Country. I will fight with grace and grit to make sure that the forgotten men and women of Southern Ohio are heard loud and clear in the halls of our statehouse.”

Gina Collinsworth is a third-generation small business owner, a Scioto County resident, and a commonsense conservative. Her professional work has focused on developing the economy of the Appalachian Ohio region, combating the opioid crisis, and advocating for the individual rights and liberties of Ohioans. Collinsworth is pro-God, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-family, and pro-freedom.

Collinsworth will hold her first fundraiser – “Ribs and Rock & Roll” from 4-7 p.m. on September 11 at the Scioto Ribber, 1026 Gallia Street, Portsmouth. Tickets will be $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Supporters of Collinsworth are encouraged to visit CollinsworthForOhio.com to sign up to volunteer for the campaign and learn more about her vision for Southern Ohio.