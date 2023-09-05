The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County nthis week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

• State Route 247 Culvert Replacements – Work was set to begin on September 5 for replacement of multiple culverts on S.R. 247 between West Union and U.S 52. The road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. for this construction. During work hours traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 to S.R. 136 to S.R. 41. Estimated completion: September 8, 2023 by 4 p.m.

• State Route 247 Culvert Replacements – Work has begun as of August 28 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 247. The project will replace two culverts and S.R. 247 will be closed at both locations for the duration of construction. Prior to the closure dates indicated below, work will be performed using daily lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers.

S.R. 247 between Paul Cops Road and Tom Brown Road-S.R. 247 will close at this location starting September 5.Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 125, S.R. 136, and S.R. 137

• S.R. 247 between Watt Young Road and Greenbrier Road– S.R. 247 will close at this location starting September 11. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32, S.R. 41, S.R. 73, and S.R. 785. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

• State Route 32 West Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 17 on a resurfacing project between the Pike County line and Hackleshin Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 32 Westbound throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

• State Route 348 Slide Repair – Work has begun July 17 for a slide repair project on S.R. 348 between Blue Creek Road and Boldman Road. One lane is open to traffic as of July 26. Traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary traffic signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

• State Route 770 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun as of July 6 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 770 near the intersection of Old S.R. 32. The road will be closed for 130 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247, S.R. 32, S.R. 41, and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.