The lovely and inspiring quote, “Bloom where you are planted” is credited to Saint Francies de Sales who lived in the late 1500s and early 1600s. This quote brings to mind a picture of a beautiful bloom, but what it implies is a situation that is difficult that requires grit, surrender, and gratitude.

I am not sure what it is about me, but there’s a part of me that balks at the idea of permanent. Don’t get me wrong. I love schedules and order and plans, yet there is part of me that craves change and challenge. There’s a part of me that wants to own property on which to plant trees and a garden and have a plethora of animals, but there’s a part of me that thinks, but what if God wants to send us somewhere. What would we do with the possessions? (I know He works all things out, but unfortunately I still entertain these thoughts.)

Presently, I am living in my “year of healing”. I am three months post total hysterectomy, three months into menopause (at 33), one month into a new care routine for back pain and weeks into learning to live with less stress. The newness of the situation has worn off, and now I am in a season of still accepting help when absolutely necessary while appreciating independence, and accepting realities that make up our daily lives.

I’ve been rereading the gospels. I got an answer to a prayer I had been praying, and to be honest; I was disappointed with the answer. Once again, don’t mistake my spirit. I am thankful and grateful for this season of rest and restoration, but my human side itches for the excitement of a new challenge more than what is better or even necessary for me. I know prayers will be answered with “yes”, “no”, or “not yet”.

There is a yearning in my heart to see the world beyond my backyard and to see a people different than my own. I want to see mountains and great rivers and huts. In my human mind, which doesn’t see the whole picture, I prayed is now the time to see these things? God pointed me to book of Mark for the answer.

Mark 5:18-20 says, “As Jesus was getting into the boat, the man who had been demon-possessed begged to go with him. Jesus did not let him, but said, “Go home to your own people and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you.” So the man went away and began to tell in the Decapolis how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed.”

At first, I imagined how crushed the delivered man must have felt, but without pouting he took up Jesus’ command. Nothing else was exchanged. He took Jesus on the proof of His work in his own life, and he bloomed where he was planted.

The quail eggs that I got last week are still in the incubation process. Nothing exciting is happening. The thrill has dimmed and they don’t need anything for another two weeks. Yet, there is a constant hum (that’s rather loud) from the incubator reminding me that they are here. If I could skip this step and go right to tending the hatched chicks it would be easier, more enjoyable, but I think their process is reminding me that my own healing is a slow process too.

The incubator is sitting on top of a filing cabinet. Near it are my colorful, cheerful birthday cards filled with encouraging and loving words reminding me to heal. Above it are photos of my husband and me. Next to the photos are a buck’s antlers reminding me of the approaching hunting season. And on the desk below is my Bible, some reference materials, and my laptop.

I am surrounded by all that I need right now. I don’t need to go looking for adventure or grandeur. God will bring those challenges when He sees fit. For now, I must rely on grit given by God, surrender my plans and accept His, and foster gratitude in all things.

The modernized quote is, “Bloom where you are planted”. The original quote by Saint Francies de Sales’ true quote is, “Truly charity has no limit; for the love of God has been poured into our hearts by His Spirit dwelling in each one of us, calling us to a life of devotion and inviting us to bloom in the garden where He has planted and directing us to radiate the beauty and spread the fragrance of His Providence.”

Maybe you need to be reminded that where you are is okay. Wherever we find God has placed us, we can blossom there. Take the pressure off, because God ordains our steps.

“The mind of man plans his way, but the LORD directs his steps. Proverbs 16:9