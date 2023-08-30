By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a tough loss at home to Portsmouth Notre Dame to open their season and their eventual transition into the Southern Ohio Conference, the Manchester Greyhounds were on the road last Friday night for their next gridiron trip as they battled the Sciotoville East Tartans. Though the score wasn’t quite as lopsided as Week One, but it was another rough night for the Hounds as they fell to the host Tartans by a final score of 46-14.

After heavy downpours soaked the area after the game had already been moved back to an 8 p.m. kickoff because of Friday’s excessive heat warnings, the Tartans wasted no time in lighting up the scoreboard, getting a 23-yard TD run from Norris McKinley just a minute into the game, Tack on a Cam Justice two-point conversion run and it was 8-0 East in the blink of an eye.

Five minutes later, the Tartans were on the board again, when Justice went 27 yards for a score and Jagger Childress took in the tw0-point run and it was 16-0 and it only stayed that way for a little over three minutes as the home team got a one-yard touchdown run from Dylan FitzGerald with an Amani Brown two-point run to extend the lead out to 24-0.

After the third East touchdown, the Greyhounds finally got on the board with 1:02 left in the first quarter, getting an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Gilliam to receiver Ronnie Elam. The two-point pass failed and the opening stanza ended with Manchester down 24-6.

In Week One, the second quarter was disastrous for the Hounds and it proved to be the same in Week Two as the Tartans got scoring runs from Justice, Brown and McKinley to take a commanding 46-6 halftime lead, meaning the second half would be played with the OHSAA running clock for the second week in a row.

The only score of a rapid second half came in the third quarter and belonged to the Greyhounds as Elam hauled in his second scoring pass of the game and third of the season, this time on a 35-yard pass from back-up quarterback Logan Neria. Neria connected with Hunter Raines for the two-point conversion to make the score 46-14, which is where it ended.

For the game, the Greyhounds rushed for just 21 yards on 8 attempts and were led in receiving by Raines’ five catches for 48 yards, with Elam grabbing his two passes for 46 yards and two scores. Starting QB Mason Gilliam went 9-17 for 59 yards before suffering an injury and back-up Neria went 6-12 for 64 yards.

The now 0-2 Greyhounds will battle another SOC team on Friday, September. again on the road as they will travel to Franklin Furnace Green to match up with the Green Bobcats in a 7 p.m. kickoff.