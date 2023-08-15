Mary Catherine Plummer, 94 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Catherine was born on June 5, 1929, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth (McNeilan) Field. Catherine attended the Peebles United Methodist Church. She worked as a secretary for the Ohio Valley School District until her retirement. Catherine belonged to the Order of Eastern Star Order #396; she had served as a past Worthy Matron and as a Grand Representative to the State of Idaho in 1971.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Plummer. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dan Plummer; and by two sisters, June Foreman and Betty Leach. Catherine is survived by her son, Dennis (Carol) Plummer of Winchester; her sister, Florence Blackburn of Lebanon, Ohio; and her son-in-law, John Bayless of Kentucky. Catherine will be missed by her two grandchildren, Amy (John) Crawford and Billy Bloom; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held the following morning, on Thursday, August 17, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Greg Seaman will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.