Gerwin D. Combs, 62, of Chillicothe, Ohio, formerly of Blue Creek, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born May 19, 1960 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by parents: Willie and Geneva Combs and one brother, Edward Combs.

Gerwin is survived by his second wife, Jill M. (Wolf) Combs of West Union; one son, William Rolf Deter and Stephanie Combs of Wooster; one daughter, Geneva Lisolette Combs of Batavia; one step daughter, Diana Wolf of West Union; seven grandchildren, Malachi, Heidi, Deacon, Lilliana, Vivian and Jordan; one great granddaughter; first wife, Sylvia Scholz; and one sister, Billie Jean Combs of High Point.

Gerwin attended Princeton High School in Cincinnati. After high school. he served in the United States Army for nine years. After his military service he worked as an officer for 15 years at the Ross Correctional Institution. He was a lifetime member of the Adams County D.A.V., and the F. & A.M. Lodge in Kingston.

Mr. Combs was cremated.

The inurnment will be held at the Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve in Barneveld, Wisconsin at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.