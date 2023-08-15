By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

The last meeting of our Winchester Homecoming Festival is Thursday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council Building. We have t-shirts available for $12. The festival is August 25, 26 and 27. Continuing with some of the scheduled events on Saturday, at 6 p.m. is our Culinary Contest Auction with Sam Bolender as our auctioneer. At 6:30 p.m. is Chris Crothers entertaining us with classic country and gospel music. At 8 p.m. is our Historic Ghost Ride through the old section of the cemetery.

Condolences and prayers are extended to the family of Wanda Lucille Robinson of Seaman, who passed away last week. Lucille is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Mike) Rose; and Teresa Gilpin; as well as her brothers Ernie (Kay) Butts; and Glenn Butts; and her sisters, Helen Clark; Pattie (Dale) Jarvis; and Alta (Randy) Downs. Services were held on Tuesday.

Calvary Church of God is having a yard sale this next weekend, On August 18 and 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The address of the church is 2155 Calvary Road, Seaman. They will also have some baked goods for sale.

My lady friends (yes, I do have a few) enjoyed last Wednesday when we rode the ferry from Higginsport over to Augusta, Kentucky where we had lunch. What a fun day.

Happy birthday to Danny Naylor. His friends and family surprised him with a special birthday party.

We are all thankful that Craig and Carla Campbell, along with their sons, ended up back in Adams County. They were stranded in Maui for several days after being displaced from their hotel due to the wild fires over there.

Winchester Homecoming Festival Quilts and Community Artwork will be on display at the Winchester United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. A special program on the Underground Railroad in Adams and Brown Counties will be presented by Megan McCarty beginning at 1 p.m. An Underground Railroad quilt made by Sharon West from Winchester will be featured throughout the day.

W3CU Compassion Ministries, food and clothing pantry is open 3:30 – 5:30 pm on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, August 17. Clothing donations can be dropped off on Tuesday mornings between 9 – 11 a.m. (except pantry week) and please include the name of the donor. We appreciate all our donors for making the pantry available for our community. If you are unable to come on Thursday, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting will be held on September 12 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have an agenda item, you must call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880). The monthly work session occurs on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 – 7 p.m. All council meetings are public and held in the Town Hall.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): Caroline Smith was born in Winchester in 1831 to William Smith and Jane Alexander. She also had a sister, Elizabeth. In 1837 both her Father and Sister passed away. She and her mother went to live with to live with her Mother’s sister, Elizabeth and husband William Robbins. Her Mother was a housekeeper for them. Caroline married Sylvanus Evans in 1851. He was one of the first dentists in Winchester. They had two children, Worthington and Edward. Hear more about Caroline during the Historic Ghost Ride on August 26 at 8 p.m. at the Winchester Homecoming Festival.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at japorter45697@gmail.com.