Adams County Chief Deputy Sheriff Bob Ruebusch will have 50 years of law enforcement experience this month. He started his career at age 17. He said, “I love police work.”

“Police work gets in your blood.” said Ruebusch, “it’s been a part of my whole adult life.” There was a time when Ruebusch thought he was finished with his career in law enforcement. He thought he was done more than once but couldn’t quit. Most recently, he built custom cabinets for an Amish friend and loved the stress-free “retirement” job. Then Sheriff Kimmy Rogers asked him to come on board as his Chief Deputy early this year, and Bob rose to the occasion, saying he was honored to take the position of second in command.

Ruebusch has extensive experience in law enforcement and leadership. In 1973 his career started with the Cincinnati Police Department, a large metropolitan agency with 1200 officers. Lieutenant Ruebusch retired after serving 34 years. He has 21 years of experience supervising various drug, investigative, and patrol units. He also oversaw an Ohio Organized Crimes Task Force and Cincinnati’s first Violent Crimes Task Force. Ruebusch held the position of Night Shift Commander for Over-the-Rhine during the 2001 riots.

Learning on the job and through his academic endeavors has given Ruebusch the confidence to run for Sheriff. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and received the top student award at the US Drug Enforcement Investigator’s School. He obtained his degree in Law Enforcement from the University of Cincinnati. Ruebusch also shared his vast training in Community Policing. He will use this proactive problem-solving method to direct police services based on neighborhood needs. Ruebusch said, “I think the department here needs some serious experience. They need people that have been in leadership roles for a long time.”

After retiring from Cincinnati, Ruebusch worked an entry-level position as a police officer in Dayton, Kentucky. He said, “It was great getting back to the basics of patrol work.” He initially came to Adams County to do a food stamp fraud investigation part-time, and then he said “yes” to Sheriff Rogers.

Ruebusch’s grandparents owned a farm in Oliver Township which nurtured Bob’s dream of working on a farm. He and his wife Karen purchased their farm in 1995. Daughter Katie, her husband Daniel Ellestad, and their “four lovely daughters” live nearby. Bob said his heart will always be in Adams County.

Ruebusch, his wife, and his daughter are running his campaign. Ruebusch thinks highly of all the candidates running for Sheriff.

Focusing on his various opportunities and experiences as his strengths, Ruebusch said, “Being Sheriff is being a problem solver for the community and the department.” If elected, Ruebusch will use his leadership background to teach, guide, and promote professionalism in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. His experience in drug enforcement will enhance his ability to address community concerns about drugs and related crimes. Bob said, “I pledge to treat every citizen respectfully, fairly, and equally.”

Ruebusch’s campaign is not soliciting contributions. He wants your vote, not your money, and asks folks to visit “Elect Bob Ruebusch for Sheriff” on Facebook for more information.