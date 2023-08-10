Attorney Dr. David “DJ” Osborne, Jr. returns to practice law in Adams County

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Everything in the office of Attorney Dr. David “DJ” Osborne, Jr. at 115 West Main Street in West Union has a story. From his father-in-law’s artwork on the walls, his collection of Monopoly games gifted by his mother, and his grandparent’s guns hanging above the door, the office is becoming a museum of collectibles and memorabilia. Osborne has quite a story himself. He’s a self-described “Renaissance Man” of sorts with a story that started in Adams County and comes full circle as he, his wife Martha, son Dirk, and service dog Arty return to his roots.

Osborne graduated from Peebles High School in 2002 and furthered his education at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. He met his wife at ALC, and they were married in 2003. Osborne graduated from ALC with a double Bachelor of Arts in History and Biology and went on to a Chemistry Ph.D. program at the University of Georgia.

Osborne studied the atmosphere of Titan and a moon of Saturn under grants from NASA. He published 12 peer-reviewed articles in distinguished scientific journals, participated in six research presentations, and helped refine and improve the design of Flowing Afterglow and SIFT instruments at UGA. In 2013, he received his Ph.D. in chemistry.

Following another prestigious accomplishment, Osborne was discouraged on learning that he would only be eligible to teach at a research-based school once he had nearly ten years of postdoctoral experience. He said Attorney John B. Caldwell of Adams County convinced him to attend law school. Osborne said, “I made a deal with him. I told him, ‘You write me a letter of recommendation if they accept me, I’ll go.’” He began his journey in law at Ohio Northern University’s Summer Starter program. After graduating with honors at the 4th rank, Osborne joined the first ONU law class to take courses at the University of Iceland in Reykjavik, Island.

Following law school graduation, Osborne followed his wife Martha to Las Vegas, where she had a position teaching special education. He worked with teachers in Vegas and helped with taxation preparation and IRS issues. At the same time, Osborne prepared and took the bar exam to practice in Ohio. He gained admission to serve in the Federal District Courts for Ohio’s northern and southern districts.

Osborne and his family moved back to Adams County, and he worked for the law firm of Young and Caldwell, LLC, focusing on civil litigation. A little over a year later, Osborne accepted the position of Assistant Prosecutor in the misdemeanor division of the City of Lima.

Of his recent relocation to Adams County, Osborne explained that as his parents were growing older and he was missing home, the family decided to move back. His son, Dirk, will start his junior year at the Ohio State University this fall. Martha is working with DJ for the time being.

Osborne invited this reporter to return when the office is less chaotic and shares some plans for additional renovations. He said, “Everything here has a story. It’s a collection of things I’ve picked up through the years.” He is knowledgeable in many forms of law, and his office displays his eclectic mix of styles. Renaissance man seems a befitting portrayal. He said, “It will take time to build a reputation – many people don’t know me here. Working in Adams County is unique. Adams County is laid back, which is good.” He talks about the crime he’s seen in other cities in comparison with Adams County and said, “It’s almost a different world.”

Contact Attorney Osborne at (937) 217-1262.