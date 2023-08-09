Devils looking for return trip to state tourney

Freshman Cash Hupp is one of the newcomers on the 2023 North Adams boys golf tem. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams Green Devils boys golf squad, the bar is high as they go into their 2023 campaign. Why? Well, because the Green Devils are coming off an appearance in last year’s OHSAA State Golf Tournament and anything less this season might be considered a failure.

“Again, we only have one senior on the team,” said Coach Hall. “We’re looking to repeat and I have a couple of freshmen who have surprised me so far.”

The Devils start the season with one big loss as sophomore Christopher Hall will be ineligible for the season, but a solid group or returnees along with the newcomers should pick up the slack.

The North Adams roster includes the lone senior, Ethan Taylor, juniors Breestin Schweickart, Connor Young and Caleb DeAtley, sophomores Robbie McClellan, and Tristen Young (who moved in from California and just took up the game), plus freshmen Cash Hupp, Zack Robinson and Carsyn Raines.

The Devils won their first two matches of the season with wins over Peebles and Georgetown in a match played August 3 at Buttermilk Falls (188-226). Schweickart was low man at Georgetown with a 38. North Adams will also be a heavy favorite in the August 9 Adams County Cup at Hilltop, where they are the two-time defending champion.

“There’s a little bit of pressure on us at the Cup,” said Coach Hall. “We’ve been pretty good with pressure and we will have a freshman in our lineup and he’ll probably be a bit nervous.”

The Devils are also the two-time defending champions of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and will be favored for the repeat, though Coach Hall sees competition in the conference beginning with Eastern Brown, who lost no players from last year’s team, along with West Union, Lynchburg and Manchester.

“Our goals for the season begin with the County Cup and then move to a sectional title and another district title and trip to the state,” said Hall. “What’s interesting about the state tournament is the word is that Columbus doesn’t want it any more and it may get moved to Firestone in Akron sometime in the future, which is a PGA tournament course. That would be great for the kids.”

After the Cup on Wednesday, Coach Hall’s squad faces a tough following two days, beginning with the always challenging Portsmouth Elks Invitational on Thursday and an 18-hole affair at Hillsboro on Friday.