By Julia McCane-Knox

Imagination Library graduates and families are invited to join us for our Imagination Celebration this August, where we will be celebrating you. You can receive an awesome Prize Pack that includes exciting prizes, fun activity sheets, a completion certificate, and a book. Additionally, you can have your photo taken with our friendly staff, and who knows, you might even become famous on social media! To claim your pack, simply bring the final Imagination Library book, “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” to the front desk. Congratulations on completing the program and good luck in all your future endeavors.

Are you ready for back-to-school season? We have some exciting news for you – we are having our Back-to-School Drawing for children aged 5-12. We will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies at the Manchester, North Adams, and Peebles Libraries. Simply borrow a book to enter the contest. This program is from July 31 through August 14 at the Manchester Library and from August 1 through August 12 at the North Adams and Peebles Libraries. Do not miss this awesome opportunity.

To make exploring the library even more fun, we will be hiding pictures of school buses throughout the space. Join us for our Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt from Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 18 at the Manchester Library. You can grab a map at the front desk to help you navigate, and once you spot a bus, mark its location on your map. If you find all the buses, you will earn a small prize! This program is a terrific way to discover the library and have some fun at the same time.

Get ready to unleash your inner artist at the upcoming Crafts and Creations event happening from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on August 8 and 22, at the Manchester Library. We offer a wide range of art supplies to help you unleash your creativity and produce your very own masterpieces. This program is recommended for families.

Calling all children aged 6 – 11! Are you looking for an entertaining and creative way to spend your afternoon this August? Join us for Crafternoon at 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the West Union Library. You will find a wide range of activities to choose from. Get your craft on with our exciting projects, challenge your friends to some fun games, or put your problem-solving skills to the test with our challenging puzzles. Stop in and join the fun.

Step into a world of wonder, a whimsical world full of imagination, beauty, and fairies. Families are invited to our Recycled Garden Art Program at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the North Adams Library. Create playful and unique garden markers and decorations using recycled material.

The Imagination Lab presents Sculpting Hour at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11 at the Manchester Library. You can let your artistic side shine through with the help of Crayola Model Magic and Play-Doh. With a variety of colors and textures to choose from, the possibilities for your creations are endless. Let’s sculpt something truly unique and special together.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.