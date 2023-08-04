This week we want to continue the story of Captain James McChesney. If you will remember James was married to the beautiful Francis Ann McNutt, daughter of Alexander and Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt. Francis Ann was a first cousin to Nancy Glasgow who made her home near Tranquility in Adams County, Ohio.

On Feb. 10, 1825, Frances married Capt. James McChesney. James and Frances lived near Brownsburg, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, on a large plantation where they were raising their eight children when suddenly tragedy struck. Now there seems to be many variations of exactly what happened that day. Even the newspaper accounts vary in their story. So, we will try and convey as best we can as to this most horrible affair.

In the neighborhood of Brownsburg in the County of Rockbridge, Virginia, lived a man by the name of John Reid, a blacksmith by trade. It seems several days before this horrible tragedy occurred; Mr. Reid had been observed as acting in somewhat of a mentally deranged state. However, it seems no one gave this much thought as he was usually a very peaceable, well-behaved, industrious gentleman. Early Sunday morning on August 21, 1842, Mr. Reid visited the home of Mrs. McBride. We might note here that one news article stated that Mr. Reid was an overseer for Mrs. McBride. While at her home, Mr. Reid showed no signs of any mental instability. The visit was short and from there he left to return to his home which was but a quarter of a mile away. It was at this time he began his attack upon his family. Using a stick, he struck his wife and eldest daughter, no doubt with the intention of killing them. A young man by the name of Sweet had been living with them. Mrs. Reid told her husband that Sweet was running off with his gun. Reid immediately took off after the young man and his wife leaped at her chance to escape. With great difficulty, she made her way to the home of Mrs. McBride, where an alarm was made for help.

Unable to catch the young man, Reid turned on his younger children whom he killed and tossed their mangled bodies from an upstairs porch into the yard below. Hearing the screams and with the sounding of the alarm, several men gathered to try and take him down. Reid had armed himself with a large iron bar weighing approximately 18 pounds. Several attempts were made by those gathered to take Reid. The men at the scene described him as a raving mad man with super human power. About this time, Capt. James McChesney and another gentleman were riding by when they heard the screams and stopped to help. James made every attempt to talk Reid into giving himself up peaceably but to no avail. A Mr. Stuart made an attempt to take him but was struck down. It was then that James made an attempt to enter the house but was immediately felled by the infuriated maniac with the bar of iron. James, being knocked to the floor was beaten by Reid until his skull was smashed. Reid was then taken with great difficulty and confined in the Rockbridge County jail.

James still alive, was placed on a litter and taken to his home. One report states he was asked if he were seriously hurt and he responded he didn’t know. Shortly thereafter, he became unconscious and died a few hours later. Those at the scene described James’s actions as heroic. After

seeing the helpless condition of this family, James had rushed into the very jaws of death in an endeavor to affect a rescue. Those who attended his funeral viewed his final resting place and stated it contained the remains of the most courageous man who ever lived.

As to how many of the Reid family were murdered that day, the news article never said. It is for sure that evil was alive and well that day and continues to rear its ugliness today as well.

Capt. James McChesney was 47 years old when he was killed by the mad man leaving Frances Ann six months pregnant with eight children to raise, provide and care for. Frances raised all nine children and managed a large plantation. She died at the age of 71, in August of 1877. Frances and James McChesney are buried in the New Providence Presbyterian church cemetery in Raphine, Rockbridge County, Virginia.