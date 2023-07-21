By Julia McCane-Knox

Instill a love of learning in your young ones by bringing them to Storytime. This program is designed to enrich, engage, and prepare children for kindergarten and beyond. During Storytime, children and families learn through stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Teamwork Storytime will be on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “Teamwork” rhyme, participate in a Robot Team Challenge, do a Parachute Activity, and listen to “Boxitects” by Kim Smith. Friendship Storytime will be on Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing and dance to “Phonercise,” make a Thank You Letter, and listen to “The Thank You Book” by Mo Willems.

Friendship Storytime will be on Thursday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “The Wheels on the Bus,” create pasta necklaces, and listen to “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates. India Storytime will be on Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create an India Mini Book, and listen to stories.

Bask in the last bit of Summer Reading by coming to one of our Grand Finales. Families are invited to Game Day from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., on Monday, July 31 at the West Union Library. We will enjoy snacks and games, including Tic-Tac-Toe, Bean Bag Toss, Ring Toss, and much more.

Families can join us for Adopt a Pet Day from 10 a.m. – noon on Monday, July 31 at the Peebles Library. We will have Mini-Stuffed Animal Pets ready for children to adopt. Supplies are limited. First come, first serve. In addition, a small zoo from Family Traditions Animal Adventures will make a special appearance to showcase a variety of child-friendly animals. Lastly, come to this program if you would like to adopt a real-live pet. The Adams County Humane Society will be at the library with adoptable animals.

Teens can join us in making soothing Aromatherapy Bracelets for themselves or others at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at the North Adams Library. Additionally, families can participate in Team Field Day at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 26 at the North Adams Library. We will participate in fun team activities like a three-legged race, water balloon toss, and more.

If you are a Super Mario Brothers fan, you are in for a treat. Families are invited to eat buttery popcorn and watch the new “Super Mario Brothers” Movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 at the Manchester Library. Afterward, challenge one another to Mario Kart.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.