(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

In a number of past columns, we have mentioned individuals who were members of the Ohio militia. The militia was a para-military organization made up of everyday citizens who were ready to take up arms when called upon by the governor of the state. Although primarily trained for combat, they also aided Ohio citizens in times of disaster such as major fires, floods, etc. Militiamen generally provided their own weapons and wore no particular type of standard uniform. The Ohio militia was composed of several loosely organized companies commanded by officers who were appointed out of political consideration rather than upon military ability.

Training included meeting once every few weeks, performing various drills and learning military discipline, The militia was probably most heavily relied upon during the War of 1812 and the War between the States, Unfortunately, due to the haphazard manner in which recruits were sought and enlisted by the local autonomous commanders, most records of the various companies were never centrally compiled and preserved. As a result, most records have been destroyed or at least lost and the information not available.

One unit of militia formed in Adams County in the late Nineteenth Century is still going strong after a century of service. Although disbanded, reorganized and redesignated several times throughout the past century, Company B of the 216th Engineer Battalion of the Ohio National Guard can trace its roots back to Company C of the old Manchester Militia. Officially organized in June 1883, this company of militia was originally known as Ellison’s Light Guards. The unit was apparently named by its first commander, Captain D. R. Shriver, who was an in-law to the prominent Ellison family in Manchester. Shriver, according to local tradition, was the first Adams County man to enlist at the outset of the Civil War. He was among Abraham Lincoln’s Ninety Day Men who were called to the defense of the Union on April 15, 1861, by the President.