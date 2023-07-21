By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

At the Senior Citizens Day Event at the Adams County Fair, our Agency was honored and very pleased to win first place in the Mocktail Event held at the First State Bank Shelter.

Every year, many agencies work very hard to create a drink that is a better choice and/or a healthier choice to imbibe in and also create a decorative table to match the theme and drink. In past years, there have been some delicious drinks and very festive decorations that every participant can be proud to serve.

Thank you to all those who participated in this year’s Mocktail event and for having fun together in our friendly competition. Thank you to everyone who voted for us this year, in spite of the name of our drink, “Pig Slop”. Hey, best drink from a mini-trough I have ever had.

One great part of Senior Citizens Day is when the winning dance couple from the “Got Talent Contest” on Sunday, July 9, Ray-Ray – The Dancing Machine and Jeanie – The Dancing Queen came to dance for the seniors inside the Administration Building as well as during the Mocktail Event. They are very talented and irresistibly funny that you end up just loving them! Please check out our posts on Facebook as well as those from The People’s Defender!

Seniors, don’t forget to join us Thursday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. for our Lunch and Game Day here at the Senior Center. This month’s sponsors are Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. for a free lunch and Adams County Library for Free Bingo and prizes. After Bingo, stay and play cards with the group that comes every Thursday to play cards. If there is another game you like, bring it to play with them! This is a free event for you. You don’t need to call to reserve a spot, just show up! We would love to have you join us!

Do you like outdoor exercise? Then mark your calendars for the First Annual Mini-Triathlon fundraiser for The Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition on Saturday, August 26 starting at MoonDoggie LIVERee.

First leg will be kayaking from MoonDoggie to Mackenzie Run Boat Ramp (off of Waggoner Riffle Rd.), second leg will be bicycling from Mackenzie Run to the Beasley Fork Church on Beasley Fork Rd., then the third leg will be walking/running back to MoonDoggie! You can come in teams and each can take one leg of the event! There will be music, vendors, food and much more at MoonDoggie.

We are very excited about this event and our agency will have our tent at Mackenzie Run with water, music, cheering participants on, and keeping watch over the bicycles until they begin the second leg. Keep an eye on our news column and our Facebook page for details as they are finalized and how to sign up.

Just A Thought: “The road to a healthy life is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.” ~ Unknown

Just Another Thought: “Our bodies are our gardens – our wills are our gardeners.” ~ William Shakespeare