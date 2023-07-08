Submitted News

Eros Dunkin, a seventh grade student at North Adams, was recently selected as one of only 12 students to attend the Oak Ridge Institute for Science Education (ORISE) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mini-Academy at the Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) Classroom in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Designed for rising seventh through ninth- grade students, the two-day AI Mini-Academy introduces middle school students to AI and its uses. Students engage in exciting and challenging activities over the two-day period to develop skills and knowledge that will help them grow into technology leaders of the future.

AI is really just machines that simulate our human intelligence processes: sensing, comprehending, acting and learning at human-like intelligence levels. AI works together with many other technologies to create self-driving cars, social media monitoring, manufacturing robots, healthcare management and much more. It is a strongly future-focused technology.

As the top performer in the ORISE AI Mini-Academy institute, Dunkin was awarded a programmable mBot Robot Kit that allows him to apply what he learned at the Mini-Academy to build and program his own robot.