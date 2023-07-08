“There’s no business like show business”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The newest Fair Board member, Randy Roquet, knows how to put on a great show. When Roquet (a former Brown Countian) was appointed to spearhead the entertainment and special events for this year’s Adams County Fair, he hit the ground running.

When a friend from Noah Thompson’s hometown of Louisa, Kentucky, put on a summer stage event, Roquet caught the bug to book entertainment for the Adams County Fair. Roquet’s buddy connected him with the marketing partner and “powers that be” in the booking business. Roquet was interested in Noah Thompson since he was an American Idol winner and a local. He got busy making calls (25 agents) and, as he says, “Wearing people out -” until the booking was nailed. Roquet said, “It was an exhausting ten weeks. To get him locked down was a lot of work.”

Thompson, whose story has been called the “CinderNoah” story, was the winner of Season 20 of American Idol. Thompson is small-town, and his dreams seemed beyond his grasp, but America knew better. American Idol Judge Luke Bryan predicted Thompson would make it to the top; the rest is history. Thompson will treat Adams County with a performance on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Booking Taylor Austin Dye of Nashville, Tennessee, was easier because Roquet reached out before she had signed with a label. Roquet said his wife and son always like to listen to new artists. He played Taylor Austin Dye, a TikTok celebrity, for them both, and they both approved. Roquet did a little research and found an email address – shot off an email, and the artist quickly replied. Taylor was an independent artist then, so bringing her to the entertainment lineup was a smoother process. She has since hired an agent and cut an album.

The Jason Cooper Memorial Gospel Concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. will feature the talented The Browders, gospel singers from Kingsport, Tennessee. Fair Board secretary Liz Lafferty suggested the group to Roquet, who followed through with the booking. He said they are a “phenomenal” group. The group is described as “Armed with an abundance of talent and fueled by an unwavering commitment to spreading the Gospel.”

Another fun show includes the Performance Dogs of Ohio, who will do acrobatic performances three times a day, Wednesday through Saturday, of the fair. Chainsaw carving by Job will be an exhibit throughout the fair week. Karaoke with DJ, Steve Wolfe, fills the Center Ring at 9 p.m. on Monday, and bed races are a new feature at 6 p.m. on Friday. Other “wheeled” activities include autocross (coordinated with Highland County). Roquet said, “It will be all kinds of madness and racing. The autocross (scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday) will give the dirt track here something never before seen.” Joining the roster are also monster truck rides for $10 a ride held at the dirt complex all day Sunday through Tuesday, and a free event for kids racing big wheels at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. James Mason Design will run the big wheel event with six age groups competing, each winner being awarded $100.

One item you won’t find in the Fair Book is the Fire Departments’ dunk booth and a “pay to destroy” vehicle fundraiser, which goes on all week. The various fire departments throughout the county are joining together for this fantastic event hoping to generate fun for participants and funding for their respective departments. Roquet said, “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Arm wrestling is back on the docket, after a few years of hiatus, at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Roquet said, “Arm wrestling was an Adams County tradition for probably a decade.” He has secured a sponsor for the event. And laser tag is another free activity for kids that will be held in the small animal complex. The tag is unlimited play, so if kids’ money runs out – they have a free activity to participate in. Roquet wants fair-goers to know that ride passes are included with the gate fee this year.

Now that entertainment and activities are lined up for the 2023 Adams County Fair, Roquet is busy planning for next year. “Hopefully, this will be the biggest, best fair that it has ever been,” said, Roquet of the 2023 Fair. Let’s go on with the shows.