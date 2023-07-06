“Kings take pleasure in honest lips; they value the one who speaks what is right.” Proverbs 16:13

Here in America, we don’t have much to do with kings. We do, however, have bosses and other people above us in various hierarchies. We owe it to those people who trust us to perform certain tasks to give them truth, even if it’s not the popular narrative.

There may come a time when telling the truth is costly. Professionally, it may cost us many long hours, doing extra work, and having endless meetings. Emotionally, it may cause us much stress and many sleepless nights, but telling the truth was worth it.

Let’s imagine for a moment, ships with small wooden frames and many billowing sails- the Caravel ship. This type of ship carried Christopher Columbus on his voyage. The Nina and Pinta were part of his fleet, but the Santa Maria was Columbus’ flagship.

A flagship is the first vessel in a fleet. It carries the commander of the fleet, flies the commander’s unique flag, holds the most important cargo, and is the most heavily armed.

When it comes to speaking up, perhaps we will feel as if we are a flagship, ready to speak truth over the popular narrative, heading into uncharted waters but willing to navigate the tumultuous currents to lead the way for others if they should choose to follow.

After all, our ship carries the highest commander, God. We fly to flag of Christ follower. Our ship is armed with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control.

Ships have no control over the sea. A squall may erupt and sink the vessel, or the clouds could dissipate and reveal peaceful waters. The ship wasn’t created to calculate the journey and count the cost. That’s the commander’s job. The ship was created to traverse the seas.

People aren’t supposed to count the cost of telling the truth. They were created to seek wisdom like fine riches and to speak truth in wisdom without fear. God is the commander and humans the ships. God has plotted the course. The ship’s job is to follow it. Chances are there will be rocking and pitching side-to-side, but our commander knows the way to safety.

Not only is God looking for those who will trust His leading, His course, and speak the truth even when others aren’t, but so are the “kings” and the bosses that we are under today. Having integrity to say truth over self-preservation is a noble decision.

In the days of knights, why was it that kings valued those who would speak truth? Because they were surrounded by flatters who wouldn’t dare say something hard or unpleasant lest they personally fall from favor. A king would have great respect for one who speaks hard truths because it meant the speaker wasn’t worried about himself but the greater good.

If we want to win favor, we shouldn’t go about looking to stir the waters, but when the time comes for truth, we should be brave to speak it.

“The wise in heart are called discerning, and gracious words promote instruction.” Proverbs 16:21