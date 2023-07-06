Martha “Grace” Gaffin, 93, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at The Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born May 14, 1930 in Adams County. She was preceded in death by parents Jessie and Kate (Wiles) McNulty; six brothers, Lloyd, Ralph, Robert, Jesse, Ben and Bill McNulty; and two sisters, Ruth Haynes and Nellie Gilkison.

Grace is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Lavonne Gaffin of West Union and son, Victor (Jim Hart) Gaffin of Cincinnati.

Grace graduated from Manchester High School in 1948. She worked at the Hercules Trouser Company in Manchester until she became a mother. She dedicated her life to her family and their farm. She was a wonderful cook and loved her cats. She hosted the McNulty Family Reunion for over 40 years. She attended the Brier Ridge Christian Union Church until her health wouldn’t allow.

The public graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Manchester Cemetery, 813 East 8th Street, Manchester, Ohio 45144. Reverend Joe Gilkison will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.