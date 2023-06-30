“Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26

When we surrender our lives to God, we have access to the best protective armor possible. When we have a healthy and strong personal relationship with God, we are centered on the One that can protect us and guide us through any trial. When we fail to tap into the loving protection and the promise that God will fight for us, we can withstand only mere fractions of what we could with God. With God, all situations can be seen as refinement, but without God we can be easily shattered by hardships.

Until recently, I had never heard of Prince Rupert’s Drop. What an amazing marvel comes from this tadpole-shaped drop of glass. When enormous pressure, up to 50 tons per square inch, is placed on this drop of glass, it will retain its integrity. It won’t shatter. As strong as some steel, this drop of glass is so strong it can shatter a bullet. Able to withstand blows from a hammer, the way this drop can be shattered is by putting pressure on the thin tail portion. The tail can be shattered with as little a two fingers placing pressure upon it.

In Popular Mechanics, Manasee Wagh wrote, “Glass melts between 2,552 degrees and 2,912 degrees Fahrenheit. When a glassmaker drops a molten glass bead into a tank of water…its surface cools rapidly, almost instantly forming a hardened shell around the liquid interior…Molten glass inside continues to cool and retract, pulling the outer layer inward as much as possible. The inner core becomes tightly compressed, which generates an incredible amount of tension in the drop. This is the compressive force that binds together the layers, forming a strong shock absorber made of glass. Surface tension helps hold the drop together.”

Much like the glass’s initial dropping into the water, so to is our acceptance into God’s family. Upon accepting salvation, we immediately gain access to God’s mercy, grace, peace, and protection. Similar to the core’s slower cooling is our intentional and purposeful walk with God. The more we dig into the depth of His truths the more we accept them as our own and allow Him to move on our behalf.

When we don’t trust the Lord to fight for us, we are vulnerable. We make it easy to become overpowered like the small pressure on the tail causes the whole drop to shatter. But if we claim His protection and live in His strength and truth we are much like the hardened end that bears up and withstands powerful blows.

Also, like Prince Rupert’s Drop, which has fascinated scientists, royals, and the general population for over 400 years Christ-followers have the same awe-inspiring effect. When a Christian’s faith trumps all else- disappointment, sickness, injustice, trauma- the world takes notice. What makes them so different? What makes them so resolute? What makes them so resilient? What makes them so strong and confident?

The answer is simply that they are living in the capacity in which they were designed. They have accepted the call of sonship from a mighty Father. Can you withstand the pressure and the blows? With God anything is possible!

“Do not be afraid of them; the LORD your God himself will fight for you.” Deuteronomy 3:22