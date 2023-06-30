The Adams County Job and Family Services and Child Support Enforcement Agency is a federal, state, and locally funded double combined agency. Since COVID-19 began, operations at JFS changed and the impact on the agency was astounding. The world transformed and huge decisions were made as JFS implemented a Pandemic Plan and began a new way to do business. We closed our lobby and made our vestibule a document information center with drop boxes and phone for assistance.

On March 22, 2020, our lives changed again, significantly. To protect Ohio citizens, Governor DeWine issued a “Stay at Home” order that forced most to stay in their homes. His order identified JFS employees and our services as essential, so we continued to work and serve our community but in a new way, from our own homes. A temporary work from home policy was put in place and we continued to service our clients. This continued until Governor DeWine started opening the economy back up and we slowly started bringing our workers back to the agency. By June 8, 2020, all our staff were back in the office. In July, statewide mask was mandated, and self-quarantine orders were given. We followed all recommendations from Governor DeWine in hopes to return to some type of normal. We made it until late October when my worst fear came to fruition. Several employees needed to be quarantined and some had COVID. In order to serve our clients, I needed to separate these employees. So once again, on November 2, 2020, most of our staff returned home to work. A decision was made to continue the Work from Home Policy until the Public Health Emergency was lifted.

The continuation of the Public Health Emergency in 2021 brought new opportunities, continuous growth, some challenges, new business structure and our steadfast dedication to service our community. Our agency was able to transition specific employees from an office environment to a work from home program. With our agency and the functional responsibilities we provide, we are able to conduct our work procedures in different ways then other offices. We were still open to the public and our front area employees were there to assist any client who walked through our doors. The employees who participate in the work from home program are subject to the same rules, policies, and procedures regarding attendance, leave, job performance, performance evaluations, and corrective actions just like our in-office employees. Productivity is measured thoroughly to ensure that all staff participating in this program are meeting the needs of the agency and the clients we serve. We found that productivity increased with this new structure and the employees were more focused to help our clients quickly and accurately without any distractions. We noticed more efficiency in all aspects of our agency.

Our Social Service Unit has provided countless hours to assist our youth and adults. They continued to provide service to help with our youth programs and are dedicated to make sure the protection of our elderly is of upmost importance.

Our Child Support Enforcement Unit received three prestigious honors/awards from the state (along with the help of Adams County Assistant Prosecutor, Randalyn Worley, and the Adams County Court System), Best Overall Small County, Best Performance Paternity, and Most Improved Paternity.

Our Income Maintenance Unit continued to serve clients with Medicaid, SNAP, Long Term Care Assistance, TANF, and Fraud. They received a SNAP timeliness accuracy (processing applications by State standards) of 96% which is amazing. As for 2021, the decision to continue to allow our employees to choose their work space was decided and we continued to review and measure productivity.

Onward to 2022, the agency continued to succeed with high rates of awards in timeliness in our Income Maintenance area. The fast turn-around of service with SNAP and Medicaid applications was through the diligent efforts of our caseworkers. Our CSEA caseworkers (along with the help of Adams County Assistant Prosecutor, Randalyn Worley, and the Adams County Court System) won two more awards for Support Order Establishments and Best Overall Performance for a small caseload. Through their efforts, they continued to work steadfastly to benefit the children. Our Social Service department continued to provide assistance and help to our elderly and child care services through several programs.

So here we are in 2023 and the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended on May 11 and our work has increased even more. For our Income Maintenance employees, they now have to review every Medicaid case in Adams County to ensure eligibility and this is an enormous task since one in every two citizens in Adams County receives Medicaid. During the Public Health Emergency, the state only allowed JFS to dismiss a case if someone died or moved out of the state. Now each case will need to be re-evaluated. They are currently exceeding the required monthly rate for Medicaid redeterminations. They also continue to surpass the SNAP timeliness percentage and have already been awarded the most improved small county in the state!

Our Child Support Unit is very busy with emancipations during the month of May and June. When a child emancipates (18 and graduated), the order needs to be terminated or adjusted if there are remaining children on the order, so cases are not overpaid or overcharged. There is also a statewide focus on the importance of paternity establishments and our staff are establishing paternity through genetic testing or paternity affidavits. By establishing paternity, a father gains the right to seek custody and parenting time and provide emotional and financial support of the child. Children benefit greatly when both parents are actively engaged in their lives.

The Social Service Unit is currently processing applications for the Summer Feeding Program. We partner with ABCAP who delivers 5 meals (Breakfast & Lunch for the children in the household) by rural delivery to families that are eligible for the program. Families will receive meals each week for 10 weeks throughout the summer. We also partner with ABCAP with our CCMEP Program (Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program) which has enrolled 130 youth participants. Our unit also just completed processing applications for the Summer TANF Youth Program (the program is at capacity and placed youth at work sites for the summer months). Just recently, ACDJFS was a sponsor for The Adams County Senior Citizens Event held at the Willow Event Center. The Adult Protective Services Unit provided: Bags, Pill boxes, Heat/Cool Wraps, Ink Pens and Pads, Eye Glass Cleaners, Bag Clips, etc. to the Elderly Citizens of Adams County that attended the event.

Our office is under construction and in a few months The Adams County Health Department will join us at our establishment. Our Work from Home Policy continues and is now a permanent way of our future. Our agency took what seemed (at the time) to be a major problem and figured out ways to be more efficient, effective, productive, and accountable, all due to the Public Health Emergency. I am proud of our staff and the resiliency they have shown throughout the Public Health Emergency and all the changes they have endured. They demonstrated strength, flexibility, courage and grabbed the unexpected and made it work resourcefully without any hesitation and changed ACDJFS! Since I began my journey with JFS in 2017, we have retired over a dozen employees and have hired new employees who are excelling and doing a tremendous job! The front office employees who greet our customers are top notch. They go above and beyond to service our clients. All of our employees are dedicated to servicing Adams County and work hard to make sure the needs of our community are being met. I have the best support staff/supervisors. They provide their departments with ongoing knowledge, excessive support, and indispensable dedication. They provide me with continuous updates, reviews, and recommendations in their designated areas and are available to me and others at all times. I also want to thank the Commissioners for their support and continuing to believe in our agency and all the changes over the past three years.

The one and only thing we can always count on is “Change”! “It’s easy to stay the same, but when you change for the better, positive things start to happen.” Our team has prevailed and work well together. They show each other the highest respect, trust, and support each other to succeed. With all these changes it’s amazing how productivity increases, morale increases, and employees work harder.

Submitted by Angie Richmond, Director

Adams County Department of Job and Family Services & Child Support Enforcement Agency