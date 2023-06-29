Dolores (Dee) Ann Powell, 78, of Orem, Utah, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Dee was born on October 18, 1944 in Adams County to Earle and Mildred (Davis) Swearingen. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Swearingen, and son, Tobin Powell. She is survived by her siblings, Rheta Campbell, Ron Swearingen, Linda Franklin, and Faye Zamir, her children, Nathan(Kestin), Patrick (Crystal), Zachary, Joshua, Sabra, Jared (Kara), Amanda Long (Brent), Nicole, 16 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private viewing was held at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with interment at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.