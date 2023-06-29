By Julia McCane-Knox

Excitement and adventure are coming your way this summer. Sign up for the reading challenge in the library or with the Beanstack app. When you meet your goal, you will earn prizes. Bring your completed book log to the front desk or show us the app on your smart device to pick up your prizes. In addition, catch us at the Adams County Fair in Shade Tree Park for fun games and activities or bring the whole family together by coming to one of our captivating programs.

Facilitate a love of reading and learning in children by bringing them to Storytime this summer. You will create memories that last a lifetime while preparing children for kindergarten with a literacy boost! In this program, children and families learn through stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

The Adams County Public Libraries will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day; therefore, we will not have Storytime at the North Adams Library. Instead, you may join us for Friendship Storytime on Wednesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will do a parachute activity while we sing “Make a Circle,” create a Friendship Flower, and listen to “Circle Round” by Anne Sibley O’Brien.

Community Storytime will be on Thursday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Apples and Bananas,” create a craft, and listen to “Counting on Community” by Innosanto Nagara. Spain Storytime will be on Thursday, July 6 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Spain Mini Book, and listen to stories.

Families can travel the world with My Passport on July 5 from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. With My Passport Sticker Books, families can take a pretend vacation on every page, including Hawaii, Australia, France, Hong Kong, London, Spain, Canada, and more!

Bring on the beach vibes! Children ages 6 – 11 are invited to make a Beach in a Jar at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the Peebles Library. Supplies include jars, seashells, and colored sand. Adults, be kind to yourself and enjoy a little pampering. Make Take-Home Bath Bombs at 1 p.m. on July 6, at the North Adams Library.

Check out two creative programs at the West Union Library. Are you ready to have some Perler Bead fun? Tweens can make cool Perler Bead creations using fun designs at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. In addition, let your creative juices flow! Explore art using various mediums to create whatever you can imagine at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, July 8 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.