Cletus D. Wagler, age 85 of the Wheat Ridge Community, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home. He was born November 20, 1937 in Montgomery, Indiana, the son of the late Peter S. and Irene Graber Wagler.

Mr. Wagler was a retired construction worker. He is survived by his wife, Katie (Stoll) Wagler, four children, Marvin Ray (Laura) Wagler, Fannie Marie (Levi) Lengacher, Amos (Kathleen) Wagler and Rosanna (Harley) Graber; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; six brothers, Amos (Susanna) Wagler, Peter Wagler Jr., Henry (Viola) Wagler, Ezra (Mary) Wagler, Enos (Barbara) Wagler and Ora (Anna Mae) Wagler, two sisters, Catherine (Ray) Kemp and Edith (Andrew) Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Abraham Wagler, one sister, Rosemary Wagler, one great grandson, Eric Yutzy and one sister-in-law, Sylvia Wagler.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Wheat Ridge Community Building. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon and Monday at the Community Building.

The Turner & Son Funeral is serving the family.