Sherry L. Davis, age 64 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023. Sherry was born June 7, 1958 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Robert Dale and Janet Louise (Cox) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Mary Lou Spires (Lamb) and Hayse Cox; paternal grandparents William Ralph Davis and Mary Alice Davis (Whaley), and uncle Ronald Spires.

Survivors include sister, Raetta Richmond (Davis); brother Christopher Robert Davis; aunt Linda Nelson; uncles Danny Spires (Phyllis) and Louis Spires; nieces Vena Louise Craycraft (Stephen), Danielle LeeAnn Henson (Joel), and Samantha Dawn Mefford; cousins Julie Boldman (Mitch), Patty Sexton (Nelson), Rhonda Riggs (Spires), and Andy Nelson; four great nieces and six great nephews and

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Rogers Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.