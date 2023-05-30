Submitted News

On April 28, the North Adams FFA won the state livestock judging contest by beating out 191 teams and 1,072 individuals. The team qualified for the State Finals at the preliminary contest in March. The members that qualified for the finals were Beau Hesler, Cody Hesler, Boston Crawford and Shaye Goon. By winning this contest, the team will be representing Ohio and will compete at The National FFA Convention in Indianapolis against other state winners from across the country. The chapter is excited for this opportunity and are so proud of the students

Congratulations Beau Hesler for being the state high individual.