By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

The Annual Art Exhibit is back in person this year. And coming soon during a new time of the year – October. The location will be changed as well and more details will be forthcoming. If you would like to add your name to the mailing list to receive more information, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org

Farmers and Roadside Stands for Adams County:

· Applegate Farms (513) 218-9830 Farm Stand: 25317 US 52, Stout, Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m., Scioto County/Market Street

· Argiope Gardens (740) 270-2636 Market, Adams County

· DW Produce (937) 892-0143, Farm Stand, 302 W. Main St., West Union, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

· Nelsons Produce (937) 515-4377, Farm Stand, 180 Southdown Rd., Stout, Open 10 a.m., Market: Jackson County/Jackson

· Trotters TNT Farm (937) 205-0926, Market: Adams County

Applications for the 2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupons are available at the Senior Center. Stop by and pick up yours today.

From the National Institute on Aging – 5 Tips to Help You Stay Motivated to Exercise

Being physically active is one of the most important things you can do each day to maintain and improve your health and keep doing things you enjoy as you age. Make exercise a priority with the following tips:

1. Find way to fit exercise into your day. You are more likely to get moving if exercise is a convenient part of your day.

2. Do activities you enjoy to make it more fun. Be creative and try something new!

3. Make is social. Find a virtual “exercise buddy” to help keep you going and provide emotional support.

4. If there’s a break in your routine, get back on track. Start slowly and gradually build back up to your previous level of activity. Ask your family and friends for support.

5. Keep track of your progress. Make an exercise plan and don’t forget to reward yourself when you reach your goals.

Adams County has many ways to stay healthy and slowly build up your activity level. There are easy trails to walk while marveling at the beauty all around you. Adams Lake has benches on the pathway bordering the water to rest if needed. There is a Hiker’s Guide available at the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau that shows many easy trails to walk. More pathways are coming to Adams County as well.

Other activities could be fishing, disk golf, kayaking, or skating. Pickleball is a growing sport among seniors and there are a few county agencies trying to see if this could become a reality here. Do you have an activity you miss doing or would like to try? Let us know here at the Senior Center and we will try our best to make it happen.

Just a Thought: ” Great acts are made up of small deeds.” ~Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching