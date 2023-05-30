Laura Ann Carr, 69 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center, in West Union, Ohio.

Laura was born on October 27, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Victor and Naomi (Jewell) Villani.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Michelle, as well as a brother, Victor Villani and a sister, Lana Runck. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn (Lee) Battista of Georgia; her son, Shawn Dawson of Winchester and by her sister, Catherine Villani. Laura will be missed by her four grandchildren, Taylor, Ian, Christopher, and Preston; and by her great-grandson, Liam. She also leaves many dear friends and extended family.

According to Laura’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family is planning a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Laura’s life. The service will be held at the Wesley Chapel, 860 Redkey Road, Winchester, Ohio, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. Marilyn Roads will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.