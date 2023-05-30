Press Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation awarded the Dr. Francis Stevens Memorial Scholarship to Landon McDaniel. Landen is currently enrolled at the University of Rio Grande majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography Cardiovascular. A graduate of Manchester High School and Southern State Community College in 2021, Landon spent the year after his graduation at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College where he was enrolled in their Honors program. Once the fall semester at Cincinnati State ended, Landen was accepted into the Rio Grande program which had space for twelve out of approximately 50 to 60 applicants.

The Dr. Frances Stevens Scholarship is a $1,000 award for a student attending a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The scholarship is funded by the family of Dr. Stevens.

In 1962, in response to his desire to be where he could serve, Dr. Stevens moved to West Union and opened his last medical office, where he cared for patients for 45 years. He became one of the most loved and respected physicians in the area, treating thousands of patients (sometimes being paid with chickens or homemade items), making house calls, delivering babies and continuing care at Adams County Hospital until 2007, when he sold his practice to Dr. David Parrett.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to offer scholarships to our community. As of this year, the Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $43,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a local board of directors.