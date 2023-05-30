By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Peebles Boys and Girls Soccer programs will be hosting a Youth Soccer Camp from June 15-17 for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp will run from 8 – 10 a.m. each day.

Camp fees are $25 for one camper, $40 for two and $55 for three. The fee includes a camp t-shirt, skills work and plenty of prizes. Campers should bring a water bottle, shin guards and a soccer ball to each day of camp.

There will possibly be a second group of campers added from 10 a.m. – noon, depending on registration numbers. Watch the Peebles Youth Soccer League Facebook page for more details.

Registration forms for the camp can be obtained by e-mailing Coach Stone Crothers at stcrothers@kcu.edu.