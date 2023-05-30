By Julia McCane-Knox

Summer vibes here! We have many activities planned for Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now! Starting June 1, everyone can sign up for the reading challenge in the library or with the Beanstack app. When you meet your goal, you will earn prizes! To pick up prizes, bring your completed book log to the front desk or show us the app on your smart device. While in the library, check out some books, magazines, or DVDs, or attend one of our thrilling programs.

The temperatures are rising, but families can cool down in the library this summer during Storytime. In addition to much-needed family time, this program prepares children for kindergarten through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities.

Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Diversity Storytime will be on Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “We Are Like a Box of Crayons” rhyme, create a Better Together Paper Craft, play the Children of the World Memory Game, and listen to “We Are All Equal” by P. Crumble.

Unity Storytime will be on Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will do a parachute activity while singing ‘Shake, Shake, Shake,” make a Unity Paper Doll Chain, and listen to “All Are Welcome” by Suzanne Kaufman and Alexandra Penfold.

Friendship Storytime will be on Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Friends, Friends 123,” create a Friendship Bouquet, and listen to “Will You Be My Friend?” by Sam McBratney.

Family Storytime will be on Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Family Tree Craft, and listen to “One Family” by George Shannon.

Check out our online calendar of events this summer to see our list of programs. For example, teens are invited to our Tower of Balloons Challenge at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Library. Teams or individuals have 15 minutes to build the tallest tower of balloons. The team or individual with the tallest tower wins. Additionally, families can join us on Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library for some gaming fun!

Color your world! Teens (aged 12-18) can paint cool designs on rocks at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the West Union Library. Tweens (aged 6-11), let your creative juices flow. Explore art using various mediums to create whatever you can imagine at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, June 10 from noon – 3 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Families can make Friendship Bracelets and then exchange them with friends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the North Adams Library. In addition, Teens (aged 12-18) can create Marker Graffiti Art at 1 p.m. on June 8 at the North Adams Library.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more