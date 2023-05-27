By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

All-County Senior Citizens Day was a lot of fun and a huge successful day, thanks to all our wonderful sponsors.

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors: Adams County Regional Medical Center, Professional Case Management, Saber Health Eagle Creek Nursing, Flannery’s Auto & Truck and the Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc.

Thank you to our special category, Gold Plus Sponsor: Peebles Senior Citizens Club.

Thank you to our Gold Sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Promedica aka Heartland Hospice, Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, ACDJFS Adult Protective Services, Adams County Homecare, The National Bank of Adams County, and Richmond Insurance Agency.

Thank you to our Silver Sponsors: Clerk of Courts Larry Heller and Jeffrey D. Newman, CPA, LLC.

Thank you to our Bronze Sponsors: AAA7 Area Agency on Aging, District 7, Adams County Public Library, ABCAP Meals on Wheels, Adams Brown Diabetes Education Coalition, Adams County Health Department, State Farm Tony Staggs and Adams County Shelter for the Homeless, Inc.

We are also most happily grateful for our entertainment who volunteered their talent and time to bring many smiles to the guests in attendance: Maria Sexton, George Vastine and Mark Tolle. You all performed wonderfully and we enjoyed your music immensely.

Thank you to all the unsung volunteers to keep the day going, Scott McFarland and his wife, Rhonda, along with Jason Francis from the Adams County Regional Medical Center who helped all through the day but also spent three hours setting up all the tables and chairs and placing tablecloths on the tables; OVCTC Culinary Arts Students who helped serve the guests; Bill Jones and Bev Mathias who greeted and signed in the guests; and Sharon Ashley for her speech and presentation for our All-County Senior Citizen for 2023. (Noted below).

The All-County Senior Citizen for 2023 was Bev Mathias, who the Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Governing Board and Staff felt was this year’s best candidate for the Award. This was a very well-kept secret as Bev Mathias also sits on our Board. Well done everyone for making this a special surprise for Bev. We also wish to thank you Bev, for all of your time, knowledge, willingness, care and thoughtfulness that you shower upon the residents of Adams County.

Other announcements of the day:

• Oldest Gentleman Present was Jim Pertuset at 92 years young

• Oldest Lady Present was Jean Douglas at 95 years young and almost didn’t come

• The Longest Married Couple were William and Patricia Cochran who have been married for 55 years

Each of the above received a beautiful hanging flower basket donated by the Seaman Flower & Gift Shop.

The main entertainment was Keith Moeller, Cincinnati’s Award Winning and Top-Rated Strolling/Close-up Magician who really wowed the guests at each table with his ability to amaze.

Just A Thought: “Life imposes things on you that you can’t control, but you still have the choice of how you’re going to live through this.” — Celine Dion