By Julia McCane-Knox

Dive into Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now! Explore the library this summer to find your new favorite book, game, or puzzle, or find peace in our quiet space. Starting June 1, sign up in the library or with the Beanstack app. Read books to earn prizes! We will have thrilling programs all summer long. Stop in to join the fun.

Families can cool down in the library this summer and spend some quality time together during Storytime. This program offers literacy-boosting benefits through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities.

Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages 5 and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Summer Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “Summer, Summer” rhyme, create a Paper Sunshine Craft, do an Ice Sidewalk Chalk Activity, and listen to “Summer Song” by Kevin Henkes.

Penguin Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing and dance to “Phonercise,” make a Penguin Craft, and listen to “The Emperor’s Egg” by Martin Jenkins.

Kindness Storytime will be on Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. We will sing “Catalina Matalina,” create greeting cards for local senior citizens, and listen to “The Giant Hug” by Sandra Horning.

Diversity Storytime will be on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” color Elmer the Elephant, and listen to “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox.

Spread a little something to remember. This summer, the Peebles Library will have many exciting programs to keep the whole family entertained. Get away from the summer heat and cool down with ice cream from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 1 at the Peebles Library. While you are enjoying your ice cream and signing up for the Summer Reading Program, you can pick up Kindness Bingo. Once completed, you can turn in the completed Bingo Sheet to the front desk to pick out a prize.

Furthermore, help us decorate our All Together Now Banner, which will be displayed inside the Peebles Library in July. Decorate a piece of our Community Puzzle, too. Write your initials and the date on the back of your puzzle piece. When finished, we will have the puzzle available for use inside the Peebles Library for all patrons.

Bring the whole family to the Peebles Library for two great programs on Saturday, June 3. From virtual reality to classic video games, we have it all. Families can join us from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for some gaming fun. Additionally, listen to and chat with our beloved local authors from 1 – 3 p.m. The following authors will be present: Corey Stevens, James Savage and Mark Hamilton, Timothy Morrison, Donna Whitaker, Kathryn Horsley, and Savannah MacKenzie Allen.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.