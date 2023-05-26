Donald Eugene Daulton, 86 years of age of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Manchester, Ohio on June 5, 1937, the son of Ora Pete Daulton and May (Scott) Daulton,

Donald worked as a steel worker and a concrete finisher.

He married Barbara Gustin Stone on December 2, 1957. Of this marriage, six children were born. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Randy, Tom, Rick Daulton, and infant son; and daughter Teresa Knauff. He is survived by his son Jeff Daulton of Leesburg, Ohio; an uncle, Franklin Scott of West Union, Ohio; half-brother Mickey Cooper of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Donald’s wish was to be cremated with no services.

A life that came to an end, he died as he lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of the one we loved and will never forget.