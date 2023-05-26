Again, since we will be celebrating Memorial Day this coming weekend, I am going to leave our Pioneer Series for a few weeks as I share with you some letters sent from one of our Adams County boys as he served in the Civil War. I found these letters in the attic of my aunt’s home after she had passed several years ago. The letters were written by John Coleman, to his younger brother Robert between the years 1863 and 1865.

John Coleman never married but his brother Robert had four children with many descendants still living in our county today. A few family names I might mention are the Baldridge’s, Kirker’s, McCreight’s, Butler’s and Rae’s.

I would like to start by giving some background on the subjects of our story. William Coleman, the father of John and Robert, was born in 1791, in Essex, New Jersey. He married circa 1810, to Jane “Jean” Boyce (1787-1858). They lived in Canonsburg, Penn. where William farmed for a living. They had six children, five sons and one daughter. In 1831 they left Penn. and moved to Carroll County, Ohio in search of better farm land. In 1846, after fifteen years, they once again packed their belongings into a covered wagon and moved this time within a mile of the small hamlet of Youngsville, located in Scott Twp., Adams County, Ohio. Although their children were grown, they followed their parents and relocated to Adams County. That is all except David Coleman who was attending Western Reserve Medical College in search of a degree in Medicine.

William, the patriarch of the family died in 1854 about nine years after arriving in Adams County. Jean, his wife, died four years later in 1858. They are buried in the Mount Leigh cemetery just about half mile north of Seaman off of State Route 247. Their parents being gone, the children began to scatter and move west. Their only daughter, Susannah born in 1812 married Joseph Bell. They had eight children and moved to Iowa after the Civil War had ended but Susannah died shortly thereafter in 1871. Joseph Coleman born in 1814 married Elizabeth ?. They lived near Winchester where he farmed for a living. He along with his family moved after the Civil War and ended up in Missouri. Joseph died around twenty-five years later in 1893. Another brother, William Coleman born in 1819, I haven’t been able to trace. He may have died at an early age and was buried in Penn.

The next three brothers, Robert, John and David however all chose to remain in Adams County giving their best as citizens, neighbors and patriots of our great country. I will be sharing several letters John wrote while serving his country during the War of the Rebellion. I will start with John as he was the oldest of the three brothers.

John Coleman, was born Nov 7 1816, near Canonsburg, Penn. John was around 30 years of age when he along with his parents and siblings first arrived in Adams County. They were able to buy a farm and within a short amount of time they were able to turn the land into a profitable venture. John lived with and took care of his parents until their passing.

After the passing of John’s parents, John resided with Robert and his family near Youngsville. In 1861, when the War of the Rebellion broke out, John’s younger brother, Robert Coleman, wanted to join the army to fight for the Union cause. John insisted that Robert not go and instead he,

John, would go, as he was unmarried, and if he were to fall, it would make but little difference. So, John Coleman took with him what he could fit into a backpack and enlisted on Aug 11, 1862, and was joined into Company E, of the 91st Ohio Volunteer Infantry (OVI) for a period of three years. His age was given as forty-five, though he was nearer the age of 46.

John was very intelligent and in the 1860 census his occupation is listed as a machinist. John was a man known for his honesty and integrity. He had the respect of all those to whom he came into contact with. He was also a tough man and once he put his mind to something he was going to see it through no matter the consequences. John participated in several battles as you will see later as we share some of the letters he wrote to his family while serving in the Union army. Next week we will continue with our story and give some insight into the everyday life of those who served during the War of the Rebellion