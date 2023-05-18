Press Release

SaveLocalWaters.org and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden are excited to team up for their 10th Anniversary Rain Barrel Art Project and Auction. The Rain Barrel Art Project is an initiative designed to educate the community about water conservation and pollution caused by storm water runoff.

North Adams High School Art Department, Trina Stapleton (Art Teacher) and art student, Shaye Goon were selected to paint a rain barrel for this year’s event. Painted barrels from the Rain Barrel Art Project were purchased via an online auction. All proceeds benefit conservation education throughout Greater Cincinnati’s Ohio River Valley.

A rain barrel is a container connected to a home’s downspout, collecting, and storing rainwater for future use in the property’s garden, landscaping, and/or yard.

For more information regarding the Rain Barrel Art Project, visit SaveLocalWaters.org.

SaveLocalWaters is the Regional Storm Water Collaborative of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, an organization focused on sharing resources to better leverage mass media and raise awareness of water quality issues in the Ohio River Valley. The collaborative is composed of storm water districts, municipalities, and soil and water conservation districts in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.