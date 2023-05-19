By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

A curious group of students from Adams County Christian School joined MoonDoggie LIVERee’s Nikki Gerber for an adventure on Ohio Brush Creek last week.

Gerber reported the day was a “10 out of 10” field trip as students explored the water trails, geode crackin, fishing, and campfire cooking. Adriann Updike, a teacher from the school, posted on Facebook, “They had an absolute blast! I was gifted a shell and shown several geodes. The kids were all laughing and happy about their adventures.”

MoonDoggie’s Gerber received much positive feedback and encouragement on her Facebook post of the event. She said, “Nature is an awesome gift – there’s so many benefits it has to offer!”