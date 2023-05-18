By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For six Sundays this spring, Manchester High School was the site of a junior high softball league, preparing girls for what comes next- their high school careers. Teams from Manchester, Peebles, Mason County, Western Latham, Ripley, Eastern Brown and West Union all competed in the league which culminated with a single-elimination postseason tournament.

After a blond draw, Peebles knocked off Mason County in the first round, while Western Latham topped Ripley and West Union got past Eastern Brown 9-2.

In the second round semi-finals, Peebles slipped by Manchester 5-4 and West Union defeated Western Latham 14-6. That set up an all-Adams County championship game on May 7 where Peebles took the title with an 11-0 victory.

Of the two teams in the final game, West Union finished the season at 10-4 while Peebles ended up 15-2.The two teams are pictured above in a group photo taken after the championship contest.