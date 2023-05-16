Press Release

“Chalk the Walk” returned this year to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month and all survivors of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault in Adams and Brown Counties. The ask is simple: write messages of love and support for those who have faced or are facing some form of interpersonal violence and let them know they are seen, they are believed, and they have support.

The following businesses/organizations in Adams & Brown Counties participated this year: Adams County Engineers Office, Adams County Commissioners Office, Adams County Prosecutor’s Office, Adams County Shelter for the Homeless, Adams County Board of DD, C103 and goodguysradiotv.com, Creative Spark Dance Studio, Judge Roy Gabbert, Mosier Furniture & Appliance, Peebles Library, Brown County ABCAP, Brown County Job & Family Services, Hospice of Hope, KFC- Mt Orab, Merchants National Bank (Mt. Orab, Georgetown and Batavia), Ripley Lions Club, Taco Bell – Mt Orab, Snap Fitness, Southern State Community College- Mt Orab, Sterling Distribution,Studio 4:13 Tattoo & Body Piercing,Taco Bell – Mt Orab, Votel Law and Women Helping Women Rural.

“I think it is wonderful to see so many businesses participating in our Annual Chalk the Walk. Without them, and without the support of our volunteers, this event would not be successful,” said Kim Meyer, Advocate with Women Helping Women.

Women Helping Women has been providing advocacy services for anyone in need (ages 14 and up) since 1973. Locally, they have served Adams and Brown County survivors since January 2017.

Davina Cooper, Rural Program Manager, advises us that, “in response to our numbers increasing, our rural program now employs three local advocates, 20 volunteers, and has just relocated to a new, bigger office space.”

The rural office is now located at 236 N. Market Street in West Union. Advocates can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the text/chat hotline at (513) 381-5610.