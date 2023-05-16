SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and read-ers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Carter Vogler

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Roger and Marci Vogler

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being part of a temL

EAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Finishing third at the County Cros-Country Meet last year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Hollies

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Grand Canyon

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Road Kill

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Farming

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

The Scioto Ribber

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Brad White

FUTURE PLANS:

Work for John Deere as a mechanic