SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and read-ers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Carter Vogler
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Roger and Marci Vogler
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being part of a temL
EAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Finishing third at the County Cros-Country Meet last year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Hollies
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Grand Canyon
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Road Kill
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Farming
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
The Scioto Ribber
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Brad White
FUTURE PLANS:
Work for John Deere as a mechanic