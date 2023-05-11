By Julia McCane Knox

Need an engaging activity for you and your baby, toddler, or preschooler? Storytime offers literacy-boosting benefits through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Furthermore, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages 5 and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Quarter Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “Coin” rhyme, create a DIY Bottle Coin Bank, do a Coin-Sorting Activity, and listen to “Quarters!” by Lee Fitzgerald.

Number Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “ABC Phonics Song,” make a Clothespin Butterfly Craft, take part in a counting activity, and listen to “Goodnight, Numbers!” by Danica McKellar.

Kite Storytime will be on Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Wind Song,” create a Kite Picture, and listen to “A Kite for Melia” by Freda Narh.

Pajama Storytime will be on Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Llama Llama Red Pajama Quilt Craft, and listen to “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney.

Add a little color to your world during our After School Programs. Design unique bracelets out of colorful mini rubber bands from Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library, or make Colorful Zentangles from Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Peebles Library.

Create a Number Caterpillar from Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. In addition, make a 3D Rainbow on Thursday, May 18 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Guess that Book will run through May at the North Adams Library. For each week, we will post a book quote in the library. Participants can submit guesses for the quoted book of the week, and the person with the correct guess will win a prize! If there are multiple correct guesses, a random drawing will take place to choose the winner. A new winner will be chosen each week, so stop back in the library to submit a new guess. Participants have a limit of one guess per week.

If you need a snack, come to the front desk. Snacks are also offered at our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.