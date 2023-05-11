Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship. The 2023 recipients are: Alyssa Kendall, Mitchell Ohnewehr, Miranda Raines, Tyler Reed, Andrew Reid, Alex Shupert and Olivia Wright.

Each recipient receives a check for $500 to ease some of the financial burdens faced as they begin full time college this fall. The awards will be presented at the North Adams High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony on May 14.

The scholarship was established in 2012, with the assistance and support of the Seaman American Legion, to honor the memory of Maurice Thatcher, a World War II Veteran, POW and local farmer. Post 633 appreciates the Thatcher family’s dedication over the years. The family remains involved and regularly provides financial assistance to the scholarship fund.

The scholarship is open to North Adams High School juniors or seniors planning to attend college full time in the fall. Applicants must be a direct descendant of an honorably discharged veteran.

To date, the fund has awarded $30,500 in Maurice’s honor to 67 students.