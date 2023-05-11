News Release

On Tuesday, April 18 the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students from across the state during the 34th Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program, held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, following the OESCA’s annual Spring meeting.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) selected four senior high school students from Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties for their academic success and school and community service. Students were selected based on their school grades, test scores, activities, an essay detailing their short-term and long-term goals, both academically or professionally and personally, and a letter of recommendation from an educator or individual that positively impacted their lives.

Tori DeMeyer, Adams County Ohio Valley recipient – Ms. DeMeyer will be graduating from West Union High School and plans to attend Ohio University and major in Musical Theater.

Ms. DeMeyer wrote: “When most people think of their school’s Valedictorian after high school, they think of the career as a doctor, scientist, or lawyer that person likely went on to pursue. Although these are fantastic careers, I am not particularly fit for them. While I do have good grades and test scores, my passion is not in science, math, or legal terms. The Performing arts are where my heart lies. It is often said that if you love your job, your work will never truly feel like work. Loving my work so much that I hardly feel like I am really working is my dream.”

SOESC Superintendent Ms. Beth Justice said, “Ms. DeMeyer truly represents the best of the best in the region, and I want to congratulate her on her many accomplishments. On behalf of SOESC, thank you for being a leader for our future, and wish you the very best.”

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to twelve school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties. Districts receive services from school improvement consultants, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, and special education teachers.