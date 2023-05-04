Kindergarten Agriculture Day at AC Fairgrounds

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There was farming fun at the Adams County Fairgrounds last week when the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center’s Agriculture Business and Mechanics programs teamed for a day of entertaining and enlightening kindergarteners from across the county.

Brad White, Ag Mechanics Teacher, and Luke Rhonemus, Ag Business Teacher, busied themselves and their students, ensuring every station was ready for the swarm of kiddos. White and Rhonemus discussed the hard work and dedication of their Ag students. White explained the state degree program for FFA members. He said, “About one and a half percent of all members in Ohio get their state degree, and only half a percent get their American degree. “The American degree is the highest degree you can get as an active member.” Members who obtain a state degree engage in community service, leadership, and business projects. White said, “We’re very proud to say that our chapter is about 60 kids right now, and almost 30 of them have their state degree.”

Natalie Scott is a senior at CTC, where she studies Ag Mechanics. She’s working on her state degree and hopes to obtain it next year. Scott watched over cows Feather and Zippy, showing Kindergarten participants at the Ag event. Amy Cluxton of Ag Business was accompanied her Australian Shepherd Dog. As children lined up to pet him. Cluxton said she plans on having her own business one day. Caden Luck described his work in obtaining his state degree. He plans on achieving his American degree as well. Luck works in cycles and ATVs, but he aspires to be a Game Warden someday.

Many other students worked the day, including Ryan Shoemaker, who was busy helping young ones learn to milk a cow (simulation). Horse riding was a fan favorite, and climbing on the colossal tractor crewed by Micah Davis. Excited future farmers waited on their turn while others busily chatted about the animals they touched throughout their visit and the artwork proudly displayed on their faces.

The children were attentive when listening to beekeeper Kenny Moles and a recent graduate of the Beekeepers Association, Mitchell Ohnewehr. The little ones were eager to share their bravery in touching a snake and others noted their enjoyment when talking to the firefighters and EMS workers while wearing their new firefighter hats.

There’s never a dull conversation when you’re among chatty kindergarteners. One little girl, noting the tag in a lamb’s ear, said, “Look, the sheep has its ear pierced.” Another child proudly announced that she was “already” a farmer. And another little lady told all about her hairless rats, Pinky and Rosie, while her little friend explained that her Mom was afraid of rats – and clowns.

The Ag students did a phenomenal job organizing and working the day. They undoubtedly secured future Ag students from this young group of eager learners.