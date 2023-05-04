Submitted News

The West Union High School Winter Percussion Ensemble and the Winter Color Guard finished great seasons this year with outstanding performances at the Tri-State Marching Arts Championships. The Winter Percussion brought home a second place finish and the Winter Guard finished in third place. The season was culminated with the championships being help at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena. This is the first time since 2015 that both groups ended the season on the winner’s podium. The Tri-State Circuit consists of schools from all over Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and southern Ohio. West Union is the smallest school in the circuit. Both ensembles are a part of the West Union Performing Arts Department.

The Winter Guard steadily improved throughout the season as they climbed the rankings. They were ranked as high as second place at one time and then finished in third place at finals out of 24 competing groups on the season. Their show was based on music from popular movie, “The Greatest Showman”. The show was one of the audience favorites, as it brought the crowd to their feet with much cheering.

The show was based on a circus theme, featuring three rings where the action action was highlighted with several solos and tosses of rifles and flags. The group was adjudicated each week by a panel of five judges that critiqued their performance with negative and positive comments. It was exciting to listen to the comments each week as the judges recognized the hard work put in by the performers and staff as they continued their climb up the ranks. The Winter Guard was under new leadership this year, as Kevin Hisle retired after 32 years with the group. The coaches now are Marci Nehus, Jennifer Griffis, Mary Hendrix and Carol DeMeyer. Plans are underway for the new production next year. All students from West Union, North Adams and Peebles High Schools, grades 7-12, are welcomed to be a part of the performing group.

The Winter Percussion Ensemble has been at the top of the Tri-State Circuit for the past several years. They perform in the highest classification in the circuit, Open Concert Percussion Class. They are in this class because of their large size, difficulty of music and being a past Circuit Champion. The show this year was based on Brazilian style arrangements for steel drums. The arrangements were written by Michael Barnhart and Carl Schneider. Dr. Barnhart is the Chairmen of the Fine Arts Department at Shawnee State University and was the music arranger for the WU Marching Band during the 1990’s.

The music performed was “Olive Tree”, “Astrud”, and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. Their second place finish has seen the group finish in either first or second place at finals consecutively for the past nine years. They have been circuit champion three times. The Winter Percussion staff includes Carl Schneider, Aaron Van Pelt, Dakota Nehus and James Davis. Mr. Schneider has held the position of Vice-President of the Tri-State Circuit for the past seven seasons. The Winter Percusssion Ensemble is open to all students in West Union, North Adams, and Peebles High Schools, in grades 7-12.

Both groups have been in existence since 1992, as they were an off-shoot of the marching band program. They have competed in the Mid-East Performance Association and the Tri-State Marching Arts Association through those years. The groups hold the distinction of being one of the longest running continuous competing indoor ensembles in the Tri-state area. Any student in the Ohio Valley School district is eligible to be a part of either ensemble next year.